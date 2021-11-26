Published: - Nov 26, 2021

PLDC - Iranian goalie Alireza Beiranvand has managed to get into Guinness World Records for his powerful hand throw.

Portugal’s Boavista FC, the club where Alireza plays, announced today that the name of the footballer has been put into Guinness World Record for the longest ever hand throw by a goalkeeper in an official match.

His record goes back to a match between Iran and South Korea on October 11, 2016, in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, where Beiranvand registered an exceptional 61.0026 meters hand throw.

He has received the related license from Guinness officials.