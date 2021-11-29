Published: - Nov 29, 2021

Tasnim – Iran national futsal team will play two friendly matches with Italy.

Ehsan Osouli, director of Iran’s Futsal Committee, said Team Melli will travel to Italy on December 19 to play the Azzurri.

Mohammad Nazemosharia’s team is scheduled to meet Italy on December 20 and 21.

Iran futsal team showed a poor performance in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup where the team lost to Kazakhstan 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Iran prepares for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup which will be held in Kuwait.