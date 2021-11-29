Football betting online with Betway

Iran defender Khalilzadeh ruled out for four weeks

Shoja Khalilzadeh  

Khalilzadeh

Tehran Times - Iran national football team defender Shoja Khalilzadeh has been ruled out for four weeks, Qatari club Al Rayyan announced via Twitter.

Khalilzadeh underwent a hernia surgery on Monday and will be sidelined for four weeks.

The 32-year-old defender has played a key role in Iran football team’ success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

He will be fit for the match against Iraq in Group A scheduled for Jan. 27 in Tehran.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top