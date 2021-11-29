Published: - Nov 29, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran national football team defender Shoja Khalilzadeh has been ruled out for four weeks, Qatari club Al Rayyan announced via Twitter.

Khalilzadeh underwent a hernia surgery on Monday and will be sidelined for four weeks.

The 32-year-old defender has played a key role in Iran football team’ success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

He will be fit for the match against Iraq in Group A scheduled for Jan. 27 in Tehran.