Iran defender Khalilzadeh ruled out for four weeks
Tehran Times - Iran national football team defender Shoja Khalilzadeh has been ruled out for four weeks, Qatari club Al Rayyan announced via Twitter.
Khalilzadeh underwent a hernia surgery on Monday and will be sidelined for four weeks.
The 32-year-old defender has played a key role in Iran football team’ success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.
He will be fit for the match against Iraq in Group A scheduled for Jan. 27 in Tehran.
Comments (0)
There are no comments posted here yet