Five Iranian Players Arrive in Malaga

Tasnim – Five Iranian players arrived in the Spanish city of Malaga on Monday to join Juventud de Torremolinos.

Center forward Mehdi Mohammadyari, attacking midfielder Hamid Reza Taherkhani, center back Mehdi Rahimi and goalkeeper Mehdi Amini have signed for Spanish third-tier football team Juventud de Torremolinos.

Iranian woman defender Ghazaleh Salehipour has also joined women’s Juventud de Torremolinos.

Founded in 1958, it plays in Tercera División – Group 9, holding home matches at Estadio Municipal El Pozuelo.

