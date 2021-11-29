Football betting online with Betway

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team defeated Nassaji 2-0 on Matchday 7 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Shahriar Moghanlou scored a brace in Isfahan's Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

In Tehran, Persepolis defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman thanks to Mehdi Abdi's 50th-minute goal and moved up to second place.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal were held to a 1-1 draw against Sanat Naft in Abadan. Mehdi Hanafi scored for the hosts just eight minutes into the match and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh levelled the score in the 39th minute.

Gol Gohar edged Paykan 1-0 in Tehran courtesy of Amin Pourali in the 23rd minute.

Mes also defeated Havadar 1-0. Godwin Mensha scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Sepahan remain top with 16 points, two points ahead of Persepolis.

