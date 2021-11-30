Football betting online with Betway

Hazfi Cup Round of 32 Draw to Be Held on Wednesday

Hazfi 2022  

Tasnim – Iran’s 2021-22 Hazfi Cup Round of 32 draw ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

The draw ceremony will be held in Iran League Football Organization’s headquarters.

All 16 teams of the Iran Professional League will learn their rivals in Round of 32.

Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis with six titles.

Foolad is the defending champion of the competition.

