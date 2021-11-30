Published: - Nov 30, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi has been shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.

The star's sensational bicycle kick goal for Porto against Chelsea has been shortlisted for the award.

His goal came deep into added time in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 13, though it was not enough to prevent Porto from being eliminated by the eventual winners.

Erik Lamela (for Tottenham versus Arsenal – Premiere League), Luis Diaz (for Colombia away to Brazil – Copa America), Gauthier Hein (for Auxerre away to Chamois Niortais – Ligue 2), Valentino Lazaro (for Borussia Mönchengladbach away to Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga), Riyad Mahrez (for Algeria away to Zimbabwe – Africa Cup of Nations qualifying), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (for Supreme Ladies away to Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies – Ghana Women’s Premier League), Vangelis Pavlidis (for Willem II versus Fortuna Sittard – Eredivisie), Daniela Sanchez (for Queretaro versus Atletico de San Luis – Liga MX Femenil), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic versus Scotland – Euro 2020), Mehdi Taremi (for Porto away to Chelsea – Champions League) and Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women versus Manchester United Women – FA Women’s Super League) have been nominated for the award.

The prestigious individual prize has been given to some of the top players in the world over the years, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The FIFA Puskas Award is an annual prize given to a player from the men’s or women’s game who has been judged to have scored the best goal of the year. The winner is selected by an international jury comprising a panel of FIFA Legends and registered fans from all over the world on FIFA.com.

Last year, Heung-Min Son was awarded the prize for his stunning solo effort against Burnley in December, 2019.

The winner of the award will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on Jan. 17, 2022.