Aluminum miss chance to move into second : IPL [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Aluminum football team missed the chance to move up into second place in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.
The Arak-based football team were held to a goalless draw against Zob Ahan and remained in fourth place, three points behind leaders Sepahan.
In Ahvaz, Foolad were held to a goalless stalemate in Ahvaz.
Padideh and Fajr Sepasi also shared the spoil in a 0-0 draw in Mashhad.
