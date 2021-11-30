Football betting online with Betway

Aluminum miss chance to move into second : IPL [VIDEO]

Aluminum Arak

Tehran Times - Aluminum football team missed the chance to move up into second place in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

The Arak-based football team were held to a goalless draw against Zob Ahan and remained in fourth place, three points behind leaders Sepahan.

In Ahvaz, Foolad were held to a goalless stalemate in Ahvaz.

Padideh and Fajr Sepasi also shared the spoil in a 0-0 draw in Mashhad.

