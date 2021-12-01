Published: - Dec 01, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian legendary footballer met with Lyndall Sachs, Australia's ambassador to Iran, on Wednesday.

Daei presented his autographed Iran National Football Team’s jersey to Sachs in the meeting.

They talked about Australia and Iran match in the 1998 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Sachs, who was a goalkeeper when she was young, also shared memories about her goalkeeping skills.

Australia, as winners of Oceania Zone qualification and Iran as the fourth-placed Asian side, were left to battle it out for the last of the 32 teams on Nov. 29 in Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Persians booked their place in France after a 3-3 aggregate.