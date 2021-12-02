Published: - Dec 02, 2021

Tasnim – AEK Athens football team defeated Kifisia 4-0 in Matchweek 11 of Super League Greece.

Iranian forward Karim Ansarifard opened the scoring for the host in the 52nd minute.

Stratos Svarnas made it 2-0 in the 57th minute and Muamer Tankovic scored AEK’s third goal in the 70th minute.

Ehsan Hajsafi, another Iranian player, registered AEK’s fourth goal in the 74th minute.

AEK sits second in the table six points behind leader Olympiacos.