Published: - Dec 04, 2021

Tasnim – A charity match between second team of Iranian stars and FIFA stars will be hosted by Iran.

In a meeting between Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) President Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem and FIFA President Gianni Infantino took place in Doha, Qatar, the two parties agreed on.

Infantino mentioned the legends such as Ali Daei, Ali Karimi and Mehdi Mahdavi Kia and considered their presence in the team of Iranian football stars as a trophy.

Azizi Khadem also invited FIFA President to attend one of the matches hosted in Iran to watch the game in the stadium.

Infantino accepted the invitation and it was decided that the Iranian Federation would officially invite the Federations of neighboring countries and Qatar to travel to be the guest of Iran at that time.