Former Iran U23 defender Navid Khosh Hava dies
Tehran Times - Former Iran U23 football team defender Navid Khosh Hava passed away on Saturday.
He died at the age of 30 due to the heart attack.
The Ardabil-born player started his playing career in Tractor in 2012 and also played in Paykan and Rah Ahan football teams.
He was a member of Iran U23 football team in 2013.
Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Khosh Hava’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.
