Former Iran U23 defender Navid Khosh Hava dies

Navid Khosh Hava  

Navid Khosh Hava

Tehran Times - Former Iran U23 football team defender Navid Khosh Hava passed away on Saturday.

He died at the age of 30 due to the heart attack.

The Ardabil-born player started his playing career in Tractor in 2012 and also played in Paykan and Rah Ahan football teams.

He was a member of Iran U23 football team in 2013.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Khosh Hava’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top