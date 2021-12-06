Published: - Dec 06, 2021

Tasnim – Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a goal in the Feyenoord’s 5-0 win over Fortuna Sittard Sunday night.

Feynoord is now second, one point behind leader Ajax, after fifteen matches.

Guss Til opened the scoring for the host and Bryan Linssen netted a brace. Luis Sinisterra scored Feynoord’s fourth goal.

With one minute remaining, the Iranian international winger scored a goal with a header to seal the 5-0 victory.

Fortuna Sittard remained 15th in the 16-team league with nine points out of 15 matches.