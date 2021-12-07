Published: - Dec 07, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team captain Vouria Ghafouri has been sidelined for three weeks due to a foot injury.

The 34-year-old winger has sustained a calf injury.

Ghafouri also missed the Tehran derby against Persepolis due to the injury.

Esteghlal sits sixth in the table, two points adrift of leader Gol Gohar.

The Blues are looking forward to bringing an end to their nine-year title drought in the Iran Professional League.