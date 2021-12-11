IPL: Gol Gohar beat Padideh to stay atop [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Gol Gohar football team defeated Padideh 2-1 on Friday to remain top of Iran Professional league (IPL) table.
Abolfazl Akasheh gave the hosts a lead on the hour mark but Saeid Sadeghi (65th) and Reza Shekari (71st) were on target for the Sirjan-based football team.
In Rafsanjan, Mes defeated Tractor 3-2 and Aluminum edged Fajr Sepasi 1-0 in Arak. Naft Masjed Soleyman were held to a 1-1 draw by Zob Ahan.
Foolad also drew 1-1 with Nassaji in Ahvaz.
Gol Gohar remain top with 19 points due to better goal difference than Sepahan.
Aluminum also are third with 19 points.
