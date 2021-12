Published: - Dec 11, 2021

Tasnim – Padideh football club sacked Akbar Misaghian less than two months after he took charge of the team.

Misaghian was sacked following the poor results with the Mashhad-based club in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Padideh sits at the bottom of IPL 16-team league with two points from nine matches.

Former Esteghlal coach Mahmoud Fekri is a nominee to replace him in Padideh.