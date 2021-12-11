Published: - Dec 11, 2021

PLDC - Striker Sardar Azmoun has reportedly reached an agreement with Olympique Lyonnais.

In a tweet on Saturday, Italian sports reporter Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Iranian striker and the French club have reached an agreement.

“The agreement on personal terms between Sardar Azmoun and OL has been reached a few weeks ago – confirmed. Deal in place to join as a free agent on a four-year contract [June 2026],” he wrote.

The reporter also said that negotiations are underway with Zenit FC to anticipate the deal in January.

The 26-year-old attacker joined Zenit in 2019 and gained three league trophies in Russia. He managed to score 17 and 19 goals for the Russian side in the past two seasons respectively to register a promising performance.

His transfer to Ligue 1 is increasingly attractive for Iranian and international fans, especially after top players such as Lionel Messi have opted to play in this league.

There were numerous reports out there about Azmoun being on the radar of several teams including Bayer 04 Leverkusen but it seems that the player has chosen his next destination and may start playing there in less than two months.