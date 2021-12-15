Published: - Dec 15, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh left Zorya Luhansk to join his parent club Fenerbahce.

Playing his last game for Zorya against Dynamo Kiev, the Iranian player helped his team gain a vital point on the road.

The Iranian attacker, whose loan period with the Ukrainian team has now ended, scored in the 49th minute.

Allahyar, who went to Ukraine’s Zorya on loan from Turkey, completed his temporary term of just over a year. With his final game with the team, his farewell was completed in style.

“Allahyar is leaving us. This match was his last game here,” Zorya coach Viktor Skrypnyk said.