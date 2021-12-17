Published: - Dec 17, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team coach Hamid Motahari denied reports linking the team with ex-Iran forward Reza Ghoochannejhad.

The 34-year-old forward has most recently played for Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

Gucci has said he is interested in playing in an Iranian club.

Rumors have suggested the Iranian side is ready to offer the forward but Persepolis denied the speculation.

Gucci had already criticized PEC Zwolle coaching staff for his lack of playing time in the Eredivisie side.