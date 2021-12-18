Published: - Dec 18, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team has reportedly shown an interest in signing Portimonense goalkeeper Payam Niazmand in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old goalie joined the Portuguese top-flight club in the summer from Sepahan but he is not happy with his lack of playing time.

Persepolis Croatian keeper Bozidar Radosevic has left the team and the team’s No. 1 goalie Hamed Lak has not been satisfying so far either.

Persepolis will represent Iran in the 2022 AFC Champions League and the Reds also want to win the Iran league for the sixth time in a row.