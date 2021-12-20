Published: - Dec 20, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team earned a hard-fought win over second tier Navad Urmia here in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32 in the penalty shootout on Sunday.

The Blues defeated Navad Urmia 4-2 on penalties after the match finished in 1-1 draw at the Azadi Stadium.

Sajjad Tajarlou scored for the visiting team just before the hour mark. With two minutes remaining, substitute Arman Ramezani scored the equalizer.

Earlier in the day, Padideh defeated Esteghlal Mollasani 2-1, Aluminum beat Fajr Sepasi 2-0, Kheybar Khoramabad earned a 3-1 win over Mes Shahr Babak, Nassaji edged past Arman Gohar, Shahin Bushehr beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 4-3 on penalties, Paykan saw off Qashqai 1-0, Zob Ahan defeated Rayka Babol 3-0, Mes Kerman beat Machine Sazi 2-1, Gol Gohar crashed Shahrdari Astara 4-0 and Foolad defeated Shahrdari Noshahr 3-0.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most decorated club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Foolad are defending champions.

Monday’s fixture:

*Tractor vs Mes Rafsan

*Sanat Naft vs Shamas Azar Qazvin

*Khalij Fars Mahshahr vs Havadar Tehran

*Persepolis vs Vista Turbine Tehran