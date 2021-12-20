Published: - Dec 20, 2021

Tehran Times - FIFA lifted the transfer ban of football club Persepolis, the Iranian club announced on Monday.

Persepolis had been handed the transfer ban by FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) over non-payment of dues to former coach Gabriel Calderon.

In a letter sent to the club, the world football governing body has confirmed that the Iranian team are eligible to sign player.

Persepolis are now allowed to play two Tajikistani players Vahdat Hanonov and Manuchehr Safarov who joined the team last month.