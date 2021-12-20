Published: - Dec 20, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Iran’s first division side Vista Turbine 4-0 in Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on Monday.

Mohammad Sharifi opened the scoring for the Reds in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium with a header in the 64th minute. Siamak Nemati extended the lead one minute later with a powerful shot outside the area and Issa Alekasir made it 3-0 in the 80th minute. Ali Shojaei also scored the fourth goal just before the final whistle.

Earlier in the day, Tractor lost to Mes Rafsanjan 3-0 in penalty shootout, Khalij Fars Mahshahr edged past Havadar 1-0 and Sanat Naft beat Shams Azar Qazvin 3-1.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most decorated club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Foolad are defending champions.