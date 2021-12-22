Published: - Dec 22, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran futsal coach Mohammad Nazemoshahria is satisfied with his team’s performance against Italy in two friendly matches.

Iran defeated Italy 6-4 in the first tune-up match Monday night and then lost to the Azzurri 4-3 in their second game at the Emilia Romagna Arena in Salsomaggiore Terme, Italy.

“In the first match, we could defeat Italy and showed how strong we are. In the second match, we suffered a close loss against them and I think we lost due to our players’ physical fatigue,” Nazemoshahria said.

Iran, seventh-place team in the world ranking, failed to qualify for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finals after losing to Kazakhstan.

Nazemoshahria’s side had won a bronze medal match in the previous edition but failed to meet the expectations in Lithuania. The coach fielded several new players in two warm-up matches with the aim of injection of fresh blood to the national team.

"I am satisfied with the results in Italy. The Italian officials had a good hospitability and they have good infrastructure," he added.

"As we negotiated, the Italian team will travel to Iran for playing us in friendly matches," Nazemoshahria concluded.