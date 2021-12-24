Published: - Dec 24, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran national football team ended the 2021 year as Asia's best ranked team, following the latest FIFA World Ranking announced on Thursday.

Iran remain 21st in the FIFA World Ranking.



For the fourth year in a row, Belgium (1st) end the calendar year in pole position, albeit only just ahead of Brazil (2nd) by 2.1 points. France (3rd) complete the podium for 2021.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only 352 full internationals were played in 2020. Not since 1987 (323 matches) had so few games been played in a calendar year. By contrast, planet football made up for lost time in 2021 with a record breaking 1116 matches played.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Feb. 10, 2022.