Published: - Dec 25, 2021

PLDC - According to reports, Tehran-based giants Esteghlal and Persepolis have failed to receive the required license for participation in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Iranian media outlets reported on Thursday that the AFC has announced the bad news for the fans in a letter to the clubs.

Officials of the two clubs and the Iranian Football Federation held a session to discuss the issue on Friday, however, reports indicate that the elimination of the teams is almost certain.

Participants proposed that the federation’s president Azizi Khadem could go to the AFC headquarters in Malaysia in a bid to solve the problem but this seems out of reach due to the Christmas holidays.

Both Esteghlal and Persepolis are officially funded by the Iranian Sports Ministry and the AFC says two clubs cannot be supported by one body.

It is years now that Sports Ministry officials have been talking about offering both Esteghlal and Persepolis to the private sector but no practical step has been taken so far.

The AFC has not yet officially made any public announcement on the issue but it is expected to come in a matter of days.