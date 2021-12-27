Published: - Dec 27, 2021

MNA – Iran national futsal team has remained the best team in Asia, according to the latest ranking.

َAccording to the latest futsal world ranking published on Sunday, the Iranian national futsal team's ranking in Asia has remained unchanged

Iran is still the top of the Asian continent while it is seventh among the teams in the world with 1580 points.

Iran used to be fifth in the world but its place dropped after it was knocked out of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in the quarter-final round.

In the table of world teams, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Russia and Kazakhstan rank first to fifth, respectively.

According to the latest FIFA ranking which was published on Thursday, Iran's national football team is still the best squad in Asia while its world ranking remained unchanged at the 21st place.