Published: - Dec 28, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team’s Croatian goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic will not return to the Iranian team.

Radosevic left Iran in early December after the club failed to meet its financial commitment.

This is for the second time he leaves Persepolis in protest to his unsatisfying condition in the team and media reports suggest that he will not return to the Iranian team.

Radosevic joined Persepolis from Hungarian team Debrecen in 2016 but didn’t regularly play for the team over the past five years.

Persepolis has encountered so many financial problems in recent years.