Published: - Dec 28, 2021

Tasnim – Wolverhampton Wanderers' injured South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan will likely miss the country's World Cup qualifying matches in January and possibly February but he will be fit for the match against Iran in March.

The Taegeuk Warriors are scheduled to host Team Melli on March 24 in Seoul.

Hwang suffered a hamstring injury during a match against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 15, and he is "expected to return to play in February."

Hwang's injury is also a blow to the national team, with South Korea poised to book a ticket to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the ongoing final Asian qualifying round, South Korea is ranked second in Group A with 14 points, two behind Iran with four matches to go. South Korea will resume its qualification campaign on January 27 against Lebanon and will play Syria four days later. Both will be away matches.

The top two teams from each of the two groups in the current phase will earn automatic berths at the World Cup, while third-place countries will fall to playoffs. South Korea can grab its ticket with a win over Lebanon next month.