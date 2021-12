Published: - Dec 28, 2021

Tasnim – Iran’s Persepolis football team has reportedly set its sight on Dutch forward Thomas Verheydt.

The 29-year-old striker currently plays for Eerste Divisie side ADO Den Haag.

Persepolis is looking to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the sixth year in a row.

The Reds sit third in the 2021/22 IPL table, three points behind its archrival Esteghlal.