Published: - Dec 29, 2021

MNA – The Iranian striker of the Porto football team became the best legionnaire of Asia in 2021, according to Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Mehdi Taremi, a player of the Porto Portugal football team, who appeared the most consistently in AFC polls this year was among Asia’s top 10 performers a staggering 20 times throughout the year.

Taremi began 2021 in blistering touch, scoring six times in January, and earning nominations for seven weeks in a row from January 9 to February 24, helping him feature AFC's weekly list no less than 13 times before the end of May.

His 27 goals in the calendar year included strikes against Juventus, Liverpool, and Chelsea, the latter being voted the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season, and the 29-year-old now sits comfortably among Asia’s very finest players.