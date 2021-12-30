Published: - Dec 30, 2021

Tasnim – FIFA ordered Iranian soccer club Tractor to pay 1,100,000 US dollars to its former forward Kevin Fortune.

The French player joined Tractor in August 2019 but played just 10 matches for the Iranian top-flight club.

He left Tractor in May the following year to join French club AJ Auxerre.

FIFA has already banned Tractor from signing in the January transfer window after the Tabriz-based club failed to pay its Algerian forward Okacha Hamzaoui.