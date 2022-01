Published: - Jan 01, 2022

Tasnim – Ponferradina football team goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh tested positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old goalie missed his team’s match against Oviedo, where Ponferradina lost 2-0 in Segunda Division.

The loss left the team in the fifth place with 37 points out of 22 matches.

The Spanish football team has announced that its six players have contracted COVID-19.