Published: - Jan 02, 2022

PLDC - Mehdi Taremi of Porto FC managed to claim the best goal scorer and assist in Portugal in the year 2021.

The Iranian striker his last goal in 2021 in a critical Friday match against Benfica. He was running towards the Benfica box when Vítor Ferreira sent the ball in and the striker had to jump to take the ball in control. Taremi had less than one second to decide the best that he can do with the ball inside the box. Using his goal-scoring instinct, the striker converted the ball with a technical shot to end his 2021 year in a suitable form.

He had started the year in great shape and this last goal eased the pressures that he had tolerated in the past few weeks for failure to find the net. Now he can enjoy the Christmas holidays and return for a better year ahead.

His Friday goal was also another milestone for the striker as it made him the top goal scorer of Portugal in 2021. The footballer scored 20 goals for Porto in the year, one goal more than what Haris Seferovic has achieved for Benfica.

The two strikers had a tight competition over the title but it was the Iranian who won it. The two were equal as of Friday night but the last goal against Benfica made all the difference.

Taremi scored 12 of his goals in the 2020-21 season and 8 more in the current season.

Taremi’s next title was standing top of goal assists list. According to official data, Taremi and Rafa Silva both stand top of this table with 16 assists. Although data provided by the Transfer Market shows that the Iranian has provided 17 assists in 2021. The first goal of Porto on Friday was scored thanks to a pass by Taremi but it did not count as an assist as it was deflected by a Benfica defender.

The striker was standing top of this table up until Friday night but Silva’s assist against Porto made the two footballers equal in this category.

As far as the posts of the two players are concerned, Silva is a winger and midfielder while Taremi is a striker and the former is mainly tasked with feeding the strikers.

This shows that the Bushehri attacker is generous when it comes to providing others with goal-scoring opportunities.

The 29-year-old striker has been under severe pressure for not scoring in 11 consecutive matches and his last goal helped him escape the criticisms. Taking a glimpse into the 2022 calendar of the Portugal will signal that better months can be ahead of the Iranian international striker.

Taremi had earlier attained a special title in 2021 as his astonishing bicycle kick against Chelsea was named UEFA.com Goal of the Season as well as the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season.

He is one of the main hopes of Iran’s National Football Team in the path to 2022 World Cup. The team has almost booked a place in the global tournament and has counted on Taremi’s shining in Qatar.

Taremi started his career in local teams in Busher, south Iran, and became known after playing for Tehran-based giants Persepolis in four seasons between 2014 and 2018. He had always dreamed of playing in Europe and departed for Rio Ave in 2019 before joining Porto in 2020.