Published: - Jan 02, 2022

Tasnim – Fabio Virginio de Lima will be fit for Iran match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The UAE is scheduled to meet Iran in Group A on February 1 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Bert van Marwijk’s side sits third in Group A, eight points off the two automatic qualification spots. Third place team offers a route to Qatar 2022 via a series of play-offs.

The Brazilian forward missed the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup due to injury.