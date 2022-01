Published: - Jan 02, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football club has reportedly set its sight on signing Iran international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Beiranvand signed for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Boavista FC on loan in July.

The 30-year-old custodian joined Boavista from Belgian club Antwerp on a season-long loan deal with the club having the option of making it a permanent transfer.

Beiranvand was a member of Persepolis football team from 2016 to 2020.

He helped Persepolis win four Iran league titles, one Hazfi Cup and two Super Cups.