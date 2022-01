Published: - Jan 05, 2022

Tasnim – Brazilian striker Kiros Stanlley Soares Ferraz is on the verge of joining Gol Gohar football team.

The 33-year-old forward currently plays in Thailand’s Chiangrai United.

Kiros joined Zob Ahan of Iran in 2017 and then signed for Sepahan a year later.

He will reunite with his former coach Amir Ghalenoei in Gol Gohar.