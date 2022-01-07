Iraqi Iconic Midfielder Qasim Doubtful for Iran Match

Tasnim - Iraq national football team midfielder Mohammed Qasim Majid will likely miss the match against Iran in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Iraq is scheduled to play Iran on January 27 in Tehran's Azadi Stadium.

The 25-year-old midfielder has reportedly suffered a foot injury and will not be fit for match against Iran.

It is a must-win match for the Iraqi team since the team sits two points behind Group A third-place team the UAE.

The third-place team will qualify for the play-off match.

