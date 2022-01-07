Published: - Jan 07, 2022

Tasnim - Championship side Hull City has reportedly set its sight on signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

According to 90min.com, the English side is going to sign Fenerbahce star in January transfer window.

Belgian top-flight football club Anderlecht has previously shown an interest in signing the 21-year-old winger.

Sayyadmanesh has most recently played at Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk on loan from Fenerbache.

He scored 12 goals in 35 matches for the team.