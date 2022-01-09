Published: - Jan 09, 2022

Tasnim – Iraq football team defender Rebin Sulaka will likely miss the match against Iran in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Buriram Thailand club has announced the defender has tested positive for COVID-19.

Iraq midfielder Mohammed Qasim Majid will also likely miss the match due to a foot injury.

Iraq is scheduled to play Iran on January 27 in Tehran's Azadi Stadium.

It is a must-win match for the Iraqi team since the team sits two points behind Group A third-place team the UAE.

The third-place team will qualify for the play-off match.