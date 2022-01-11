Published: - Jan 11, 2022

Daily Record - Celtic have reportedly had a bid for Shabab Al Ahli star Mehdi Ghayedi rejected. But it's claimed the Parkhead side are prepared to return with a fresh offer to the Iran international forward.

Ghayedi, who can play as a left winger or second striker, only joined the UAE Pro League club on a five-year deal in August 2021.

Iranian outlet Tasnim News report Celtic are "determined" to land the 23-year-old, despite Shabab standing firm over their valuation.

Ghayedi has eight caps as a senior international and previously played for Iranjavan and Shahin Bushehr in his homeland.

