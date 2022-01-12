Published: - Jan 12, 2022

Tasnim – Faraz Kamalvand parted ways with Naft Masjed Soleyman football club.

The 45-year-old coach left the Iranian team by mutual consent.

Kamalvand was named Naft Masjed Soleyman coach in late September but failed to live up to expectations.

Naft Masjed Soleyman will host Esteghlal on Thursday in Matweek 15 of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Naft Masjed Soleyman sits 15th in the 16-team league.