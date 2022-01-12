Published: - Jan 12, 2022

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team forward Issa Alekasir will miss the rest of the Iran Professional League season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The 32-year-old forward suffered the injury on Saturday in the match against Padideh in Mashhad.

The MRI revealed the injury included a torn ACL, keeping him out for the rest of the season.

It could be a major blow to Persepolis who are seeking to win Iran league title for the sixth year in a row.