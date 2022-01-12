Persepolis striker Alekasir sidelined for rest of season

Issa Alekasir  

Alekasir

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team forward Issa Alekasir will miss the rest of the Iran Professional League season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The 32-year-old forward suffered the injury on Saturday in the match against Padideh in Mashhad.

The MRI revealed the injury included a torn ACL, keeping him out for the rest of the season.

It could be a major blow to Persepolis who are seeking to win Iran league title for the sixth year in a row.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top