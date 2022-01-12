Published: - Jan 12, 2022

Tasnim – Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk has set its sight on signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Belgian site voetbalprimeur.be reported.

The Iranian 21-year-old winger has also been linked with a move to English Championship side Hull City and Belgium club Anderlecht.

Sayyadmanesh is not going to continue his career in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The attacker started his career as a youngster with spells at Saipa and Esteghlal before Fenerbahce swooped to sign him in May 2019 on a five-year deal.

He has since played for Zorya Luhansk and fired 15 goals in 50 appearances for the Ukrainian Premier League outfit.