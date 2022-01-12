Published: - Jan 12, 2022

Tehran Times - Polish football club Pogon Szczecin have completed the signing of Iranian attacking midfielder Yadegar Rostami on Wednesday.

Rostami, 18, is a product of KIA Football Academy which was established by Mehdi Mahdavikia in 2015 in southeastern Tehran.

“We are pleased that we have completed this transfer in formal terms. I hope that Yadegar will show his potential in our team and we look forward to seeing the player’s progress in the future,” Patryk Dąbrowski told sparkchronicles.com.

Pogon, based in Szczecin, West Pomeranian Voivodeship, play in the Ekstraklasa, the top tier of the national football league system.

Pogon Szczecin sit second in the table, four points Lech Poznan.