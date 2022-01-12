Zolfagharnasab Appointed Head of FFIRI Technical & Development Committee

Bijan Zolfagharnasab  

Zolfagharnasab

Tasnim – Bijan Zolfagharnasab was named as head of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Technical and Development Committee.

The former Iran coach was appointed to that role in the board of directors of the football federation meeting held in the FFIRI’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Zolfagharnasb is one of the longest-serving coaches in Iran football.

He has coached a large number of Iranian football clubs including Saipa, Esteghlal, Bargh Shiraz, Zob Ahan, Gostaresh, Sanat Naft, Damash and Pas since 1998.

