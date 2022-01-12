Published: - Jan 12, 2022

Tasnim – Former Iran national futsal team player Vahid Shamsaei was appointed as new head coach of the Iran futsal team.

Shamsaei, 46, was a member of the Iran futsal team from 1999 to 2017 and scored 392 goals in 189 matches for Team Melli.

He has coached Iranian futsal clubs Tasisat Daryaei and Giti Pasand.

Shamsaei replaced Mohammad Nazemosharia, who failed to book a place in the 2021 Futsal World Cup final four.

Nazemosharia inspired Iran to a bronze medal in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Colombia.

Shahab Sofalmanesh and Mostafa Nazeri will assist Shamsaei in the Iran futsal team.