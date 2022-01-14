Published: - Jan 14, 2022

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 3-0 and remained top of the table at the halfway point of the Iran Professional League season.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (two goals) and Kevin Yamga were on target in this match.

In Tehran, Persepolis defeated Fajr Sepasi 1-0 thanks to Mehdi Torabi’s second-half goal.

Sepahan and Aluminum played out a goalless draw in Arak, Tractor drew 1-1 with Nassaji, Zob Ahan were held to a goalless draw by Gol Gohar, Havadar suffered a home 2-1 loss against Sanat Naft, Mes Rafsanjan and Paykan shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Foolad defeated Padideh 2-0 in Ahvaz.

Esteghlal lead the table with 35 points, three points above Persepolis.

Sepahan sit third with 29 points.