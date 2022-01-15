Ezatolahi Reaches Agreement with Al-Gharafa
Tasnim – Vejle football club midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi is on the verge of joining Qatari club Al-Gharafa.
The 26-year-old player has reportedly reached an agreement with the Qatar Stars League side.
He will join Al-Gharafa on loan from Danish club until rest of the season.
Al-Gharafa Sports Club is a Qatari multisport club based in the Al Gharrafa district of Al Rayyan.
Al-Gharafa is headed by Andrea Stramaccioni.
