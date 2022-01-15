Published: - Jan 15, 2022

Tasnim – Vejle football club midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi is on the verge of joining Qatari club Al-Gharafa.

The 26-year-old player has reportedly reached an agreement with the Qatar Stars League side.

He will join Al-Gharafa on loan from Danish club until rest of the season.

Al-Gharafa Sports Club is a Qatari multisport club based in the Al Gharrafa district of Al Rayyan.

Al-Gharafa is headed by Andrea Stramaccioni.