Sevilla Eyes Iranian Goalkeeper Abedzadeh

Tasnim – La Liga side Sevilla has reportedly shown an interest in signing Iranian international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh.

The 28-year-old custodian, who currently plays for Segunda División side Ponferradina, has caught the eye of Sevilla, infobierzo.com reported.

Abedzadeh joined the Spanish team from Portugal’s Primeira Liga team Maritimo in July 2021.

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has left Julen Lopetegui for representing his nation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

